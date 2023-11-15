Joe Biden is bankrolling Ukraine’s 57,000 first responders – and even funding fashion stores, schools and farms – in $10bn aid package

By LEWIS PENNOCK FOR DAILYMAIL.COM

The US has given Ukraine close to $100 billion in aid since it was invaded by Russia in February 2022 – and the money has not only been used to fund its military.

Billions of dollars has also been used to pay for Ukraine’s first responders, subsidize its farmers and help small businesses, from baking firms to fashion brands.

A recent analysis by the Council on Foreign Relations shows that more than $30 billion – around 40 percent of US aid to Ukraine – has been financial or humanitarian support that is not directly linked to military costs. Military funding totals around $50 billion.

President Joe Biden is also asking Congress to approve a further $24 billion in support for Ukraine, despite growing disquiet among some Republicans about the rising cost to US taxpayers. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said international support is crucial to help defeat Russia.

Opponents of further aid are largely hardline Republicans who say it is not in America’s interests and believe taxpayers’ money should be spent at home.

A review of the funding granted to Ukraine shows that $1.2 billion has been used to pay the salaries of more than 57,000 first responders in the country. They include firefighters who respond to Russia’s relentless bombing campaigns which have left some cities in ruins.

A firefighter in Ukraine earns around $7,000 per year, according to one estimate by the Economic Research Institute.

USAID, the government department responsible for international civilian aid, has also given $350 million to Ukraine’s agriculture sector, which helps farmers ‘store, transport, and export their products… allowing them to earn revenue and support Ukraine’s economy’.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest grain exporters and the US scheme, the AGRI-Ukraine initiative, is partly designed to offset the war’s impacts on global food security.

Aid has also helped subsidize small businesses. A CBS 60 Minutes report highlighted help given to a knitwear company to find new customers overseas.

USAID has also highlighted support it gave in October 2022 to six Ukrainian fashion brands so they could participate in Paris fashion week.

The government agency said the war poses ‘deep consequences for the future of Europe, regional stability, and the United States, for whom a strong and free Europe is a cornerstone national security goal’.

Since the start of the war on February 24, 2022, USAID has provided $9.88 billion in development and humanitarian assistance. Cash has also helped families displaced by the war and supported vital national services including healthcare and education.

Zelensky recently visited Capitol Hill urge the government and lawmakers to continue their support for Ukraine, including a hint that Kyiv needs more missiles to counter Russia.

The Ukrainian president spent last Thursday morning in Washington. But far-right GOP lawmakers in the House continue their efforts to stop aid for Ukraine, despite many GOP senators supporting more funds.

Biden, however, has indicated he believes Congress will ultimately agree to a $24 billion proposal for Kyiv, saying there was ‘no alternative.’

‘I’m counting on the good judgment of the United States Congress. There is no alternative,’ he said.

Zelensky said he had frank conversations with lawmakers during his closed-door meetings on Capitol Hill.

But funding for his country is falling victim to a civil war among House Republicans. The conservative wing of the GOP doesn’t support more money for Kyiv and has sank budget bills that contain it.

Biden, meanwhile, announced a new $325 million military aid package for Ukraine although it didn’t have all the bells and whistles on Zelensky’s wish list.

The Ukrainian president wants ATACMS, long-range tactical missiles that Kyiv has been asking for to hit Russian targets in the deep rear of the fight.

‘When it comes to weapons we will discuss everything with a special emphasis on air defense,’ Zelensky said.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said ahead of Zelensky’s arrival at the White House that President Biden would announce a tranche ‘of military assistance today including significant air defense capabilities to help Ukraine.’

That will include additional ammunition for U.S. provided HIMAR systems, anti-armor capabilities, artillery, and ammunition. But it will not include the ATACMS.

Zelensky thanked Biden for ‘very productive, strong negotiations. And today we have some important results.’

Zelensky and his wife Olena got a warm welcome on the South Lawn from Joe and Jill Biden. Hugs were exchanged and the Bidens rolled out the red carpet for the Ukrainian president and first lady.

President Biden called Ukraine a ‘partner’ and said the US is ‘formalizing our commitment to Ukraine’s long-term security alongside the G7 and with other partners.’

McCarthy and Zelensky met behind closed doors where the Ukrainian president told lawmakers: ‘When this war started, you said to me, Ukraine, stay unified and stay strong. I’m coming back and saying to the United States: stay unified and stay strong.’

Before his visit, Zelensky asked to deliver another joint address to Congress, as he did last December, Punchbowl News reported, but Speaker Kevin McCarthy denied the request.

‘Zelensky asked us for a Joint Session and we just didn’t have time,’ McCarthy told reporters on Capitol Hill Thursday morning, pointing out the Ukrainian president had already addressed Congress. Zelensky spoke to a joint session in December when Nancy Pelosi was still speaker.

Congress has already authorized more than $110 billion to Kyiv since Vladimir Putin‘s invasion, and some rightwing members of the GOP have warned the White House they will oppose Biden’s request to send another $24 billion.

Congress has not yet passed any of the 12 spending bills that are needed to keep the government running. It has until September 30th to do or the government shuts down.

While Zelensky was out of the country, Russia upped its aerial campaign, damaging energy facilities and causing power outages in several region.

Moscow targeted Lviv in the west, near the border with Poland, and Kharkiv, close to Ukraine’s eastern front lines, as well as Kyiv, Cherkasy and Rivne.

Zelensky arrives in Washington after addressing the UN General Assembly as part of the body’s annual meeting.

He also addressed the U.N. Security Council, where he got tough, accusing it of inaction on Russia’s invasion of his country.

‘Most of the world recognizes the truth about this war,’ Zelensky said.

‘We should recognize that the U.N. finds itself in a deadlock on the matters of aggression,’ he noted.