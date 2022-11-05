Investigative journalist Tayler Hansen attended the Beto O’Rourke rally Thursday night in Dallas, Texas.
During the rally Tayler screamed out a question at Beto on trans surgery for kids.
The crowd hated it.
Tayler was choked out and body-slammed on the ground.
Beto supporters were screaming, “Get the f*ck out of here!”
Tayler was dragged from the room.
And… Beto would not answer the question.
The entire incident was caught on video.
Today I confronted @BetoORourke at a rally in Dallas—
I asked him if he would “Disavow surgery for trans kids”.
In response, I was choked by his supporters and thrown to the ground. They pulled me backwards over someone in a wheel chair. pic.twitter.com/RxTgrukpPM
— Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) November 4, 2022
5 thoughts on “Journalist Tayler Hansen Choked Out and Body-Slammed at Beto O’Rourke Event after Screaming Out Question on Transitioning Children”
That crowd… Just one of the ugliest faces of the enemy.
.
Agreed.
This fella was not from the jungle.
If I was going into the heart of the enemy, you can bet your ass they’d jump back like they grabbed a porcupine. That is what close in hand to hand combat weapons are for.
Practice. Practice. Practice.
It’s designed just to offend your intelligence
Don’t let it “hook” you like a song.
Why would anyone with a clue be there in the first place?!