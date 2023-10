🚨 JUST IN: OIL PRICES SURGE BY OVER 4.5%

Conflict in the Middle East has caused oil prices to spike prior to the opening of markets on Monday morning, which will inevitably lead to an increase in gas prices that are already choking Americans.

Joe Biden has drained the… pic.twitter.com/cnfQPKAI2X

— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 9, 2023