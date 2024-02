Kars4kids is supposed to give the car you donate to low income children Instead all the cars go to Jewish children Jews are by far the most wealthy race in America

Kars4kids is supposed to give the car you donate to low income children Instead all the cars go to Jewish children Jews are by far the most wealthy race in America https://t.co/wrshQZ3lnO pic.twitter.com/ONNCtdVumF — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) February 1, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet