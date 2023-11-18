Klaus Schwab Brags WEF Has ‘Infiltrated’ Every MSM Outlet In The World

By Baxter Dmitry – The People's Voice

Mainstream media journalists are “intellectual prostitutes” who are as easily bent over as Poland in World War 2, according to World Economic Forum co-founder Klaus Schwab, whose off-colour remarks shared by a WEF insider reveal the extent of globalist control over the mainstream media in the United States, Europe and the western world.

According to Schwab, the WEF has infiltrated every major mainstream media outlet in the world, placing key globalist stakeholders in positions of power and influence, creating a climate of compliance and fear among ordinary journalists who scramble to please their masters, and building an industry that operates as the globalist’s de facto PR department.

The mainstream media have been failing the people for decades, willfully manipulating and distorting the truth, and playing a leading role in driving humanity towards the dystopian future the elites have planned for us.

We have long been warning that the World Economic Forum and globalist elite are re-animated Nazis, rebranded and regrouped, who are now pursuing the same goals as the Third Reich, and committing the same crimes against humanity.

Propaganda is an essential tool of authoritarian regimes and the global elite are now so arrogant they are not even trying to hide their tracks anymore.

In 2013, Obama signed legislation that repealed the U.S. Information and Educational Exchange Act of 1948, also known as the Smith-Mundt Act.

Why is this important?

The Smith-Mundt Act was a so-called anti-propaganda law that prevented the U.S. government’s mammoth broadcasting arm from delivering programming to American audiences. But on July 2 2013, Obama quietly and deceitfully changed the law, meaning that the US government and the CIA could legally propagandize US citizens on behalf of the global elite.

But all is not lost. There are brave truth tellers determined to fight for the people and destroy the evil agenda of the elite.

CNN’s “Journalist of the Year” resigned from his job in 2018 and admitted that he had been writing fake news for several years because he felt “pressure.”

“I am sick and I need to get help,” Claas Relotius said in his confession. He explained it was “fear of failing,” that made him falsify the news for liberal outlets, earning him praise and prestigious awards in the process.

But for every Claas Relotius haunted by his conscience, there are thousands of journalists and fact checkers in our mainstream media who are happy to continue continue spreading globalist propaganda to further their careers in the most corrupt industry in the world.

Make no mistake, the stakes are extremely high.

Dr Udo Ulfkotte, the former mainstream newspaper editor in Germany, who resigned from his job and wrote a bestselling book that exposed how the CIA controls the media in the US and Europe, was found dead at the age of 56 in very suspicious circumstances.

Ulfkotte was an editor at Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, one of the largest newspapers in Germany, when he published Bought Journalists, the bestselling book that cost him his job and his life.

Acknowledging that his life was under threat, Ulfkotte explained that he was in a better position than most journalists to expose the truth because he didn’t have any children who could be threatened.

As he predicted, his life was cut short shortly after the publication of his book.

It is no wonder the vast majority of them keep quiet and continue falsifying the news on behalf of the globalists, pushing liberal talking points, demonizing traditional values, and smearing anybody who asks questions about the elite agenda as a conspiracy theorist.

If you think the media landscape can not get any worse, let’s take a quick look at the future.

The WEF-infiltrated government in the UK has ordered the police to begin arresting citizens who get fact checked on social media for the crime of spreading so-called “conspiracy theories” about the globalist elite.

Never mind the fact that “fact checkers” are mostly untrained and unqualified hacks performing so-called “fact checks” for a paycheck from the comfort of their bedroom in between posting far-left political content on personal blogs and getting high.

At this point the corruption of the media is an open secret. The media bias is so outrageous that anybody who has been paying attention can see the truth with their own eyes.