Leftwing Personality Cher Attacks Anti-vaxxers Claiming They Are Responsible for Her “Major B*tch” Flu

Trump-hating American singer, actress, and television personality Cher has blasted anti-vaxxers, blaming them for her “major b*tch” flu.

In a tweet earlier in December, the 76-year-old claimed that she hesitated to get a flu shot last 2022 because of the anti-vaxxers propaganda and is now suffering from a persistent cough and a burning sensation in her throat.

The ‘Goddess of Pop’ demanded that everyone with knowledge of the potential harm caused by flu and Covid-19 shots should keep the information themselves.

“GOT FLU,& IT’S MAJOR BITCH,” wrote Cher. “CAN’T STOP COUGHING [AND] THROAT’S ON [FIRE].”

“Was going to get Flu Shot, but Hesitated, Cause of Antivaxers PROPAGANDA. If [you] don’t Want Vaccination, keep it to [yourself]. WTF IS WRONG WITH THESE [PEOPLE],” she continued.

https://twitter.com/cher/status/1604198869037854721?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1604198869037854721%7Ctwgr%5Edeb7e229bc21206260c318f0d5733a13c3b7f261%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2023%2F01%2Fleftwing-personality-cher-attacks-anti-vaxxers-claiming-responsible-major-btch-flu%2F

Cher’s old tweets proved that she was already an anti-vaxxer even before during Trump’s administration and changed her tone during Biden’s regime.

I’ve gotten Vaccines during my life,1st One I Remember was Polio,BUT THERE IS NO FKNG WAY IM TAKING A VACCINE THAT TRUMP WONT LET GO THROUGH THE THIRD &

MOST IMPORTANT SAFETY TRIAL.WINNING AT ANY COST

IS ALL HE CARES ABOUT.

176K⚰️.NOW,300K⚰️BY DEC.

“IT IS WHAT IT IS” — Cher (@cher) August 25, 2020

https://twitter.com/cher/status/1301697028846616576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1301697028846616576%7Ctwgr%5Edeb7e229bc21206260c318f0d5733a13c3b7f261%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2023%2F01%2Fleftwing-personality-cher-attacks-anti-vaxxers-claiming-responsible-major-btch-flu%2F

I Said I Would Never get Vaccine as long a trump was in White House. Moment Joe Gets Vaccinated I will Get in line & Get my vaccination.This has Nothing to Do With my

Respect,& Love For Joe.I Know Him..HE WOULD NEVER PUT US OR OUR COUNTRY IN DANGER. — Cher (@cher) November 18, 2020

The recent tweet from Cher was heavily criticized by social media users.

https://twitter.com/joelcomm/status/1608554995775049728?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1608554995775049728%7Ctwgr%5Edeb7e229bc21206260c318f0d5733a13c3b7f261%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2023%2F01%2Fleftwing-personality-cher-attacks-anti-vaxxers-claiming-responsible-major-btch-flu%2F

You're a mess. Take responsibility for your own life. — Sonia Poulton (@SoniaPoulton) December 29, 2022

Take responsibility for your own decisions. It's not my job to protect you from anything. Also, vaccines are not cures. — Naz (@hellfirenaz) December 20, 2022

https://twitter.com/kathym329/status/1608334057930199041?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1608334057930199041%7Ctwgr%5Edeb7e229bc21206260c318f0d5733a13c3b7f261%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2023%2F01%2Fleftwing-personality-cher-attacks-anti-vaxxers-claiming-responsible-major-btch-flu%2F

