Posted: May 30, 2022 Categories: Videos Liberals STILL Wearing Masks Get Triggered When Reminded They Don't Work The Charlie Kirk Show Published May 29, 2022
8 thoughts on “Liberals STILL Wearing Masks Get Triggered When Reminded They Don’t Work”
If people want to wear masks that is their choice
Those that wear masks are liberals?
No, they’re sheep.
.
Some people like re-breathing their own exhaust.
I say let them do it, who gives a damn? Not my monkey not my circus.
Agree with comments above. Not that anyone should breath their own CO2 for more than…a minute? But hey, it’s their choice, just like being sheeple is their choice…and they will live to regret it! Or die trying… vaxxed, maybe?
Can’t fix stupid !!!
Well, you know where the mask wearers stand. They are good for letting us know who our enemies are.
its more than the masks that don’t work… the jab don’t work as told (only as designed and that is to infect and kill)and these people also don’t work , sure points out to the alert who the idiots are