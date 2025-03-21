Male runner wins gold in girls varsity 400m at track meet in Portland, sets season record

Not only did Gallagher come out victorious in both races, the transgender student blew away the competition, according to video footage posted to X by Reduxx, which showed Gallagher in a major lead before crossing the finish line, particularly in the 400-meter race.

Gallagher finished the 400-meter with a time of 57.62, while the second-place finisher, Kinnaly Souphanthong of Franklin High School, crossed the finish line at 1:05.72. Quinnan Schaefer, who is Gallagher’s teammate, came in third with a time of 1:07.13.

In the 200-meter, Gallagher finished first with a time of 25.76, while teammate Addyson Skyles finished second at 27.31. Both of Gallagher’s times were season records, Fox News reported.

The all-out domination comes shortly after President Trump signed an executive order prohibiting biological men from participating in women’s sports, threatening to pull federal funding for schools that fail to comply.

The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) allows student-athletes to participate on sports teams consistent with their “asserted gender identity.” The OSAA is the governing body for the Portland Interscholastic League. Despite the threats of federal funds being withheld, the policy has not been changed.

Following Gallagher’s victory, which sparked backlash, the Oregon School Board Association (OSBA) issued a notice from the Oregon Department of Education, stating, “Schools are prohibited from excluding gender expansive students from participating in school athletics and activities that align with their consistently asserted gender identity if the basis of such exclusion is the student’s gender identity.”

A recent statement from the OSBA acknowledged that despite Trump’s executive order, “Oregon and federal discrimination laws govern school activity participation, and those laws have not changed.”

Oregon residents expressed fury on social media over Gallagher’s victory, with some suggesting in the comments on the video that women’s civil rights have been crushed by Democratic policies.