Using Jewish Sources, Candace Owens discusses the evidence that both Allen Dulles and the Rockefeller’s were blackmailed by the Israeli Mossad.

I’m skeptical of the reasons “funding for the Third Reich” and think it’s deeper than that, but it’s interesting none the less.

Allen… pic.twitter.com/p5gM9dKeAB

— Uncommon Sense (@Uncommonsince76) March 20, 2025