Massachusetts Dem governor commandeers rec center in black community to house 125 illegal immigrant families

By The Post Millennial

Residents of a low-income Boston community are furious after the Democratic Massachusetts governor commandeered a local rec center to house illegal immigrants arriving in the sanctuary city amid a massive surge from the US-Mexico border.

With less than 48 hours’ notice given to the majority black community, Democratic Gov. Maura Healey locked residents out of the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex, claiming it was needed for illegal immigrants, many of whom have been sleeping in the city’s Logan Airport for months.

State Senator Liz Miranda told the Boston Globe that the facility will receive a $500,000 makeover to accommodate the expected 125 illegal immigrant families, but recognized, “The outrage you’re seeing is valid. Roxbury has never gotten its fair share out of the city and the state. I’m hoping West Roxbury steps up, I’m hoping Wellesley steps up, other communities that have rich resources.”

In November, shelters in Massachusetts were filled, housing 7,500 families in the system, many of whom are currently housed in hospital waiting rooms and churches.

Illegal immigrants are expected to start moving in on Wednesday. Youth activities and community sports groups were furious with the decision. Boston United Track and Cross Country’s Hassan Ahmed said the decision had left his program “homeless.”

“We come in, and folks at the front desk were like, ‘Just to let you know, today’s your last day’, he said. ‘We were told that our permit was revoked and we were out.’”

Healey claimed that the rec center would reopen to the public by June. She told residents at a community forum on Monday night, “I don’t know what we’re going to do for a couple, three months. I’ll call universities, I’ll call other places.”

Former state Senator Dianne Wilkerson said, “The fact that they can’t tell us today that they have alternate sites for the programs they displaced is just despicable to me.”