Ukraine War Hawks Get Reckless As Desperation Sets In

By PORTFOLIO ARMOR – Zerohedge

The Reality Of Ukraine’s Situation Sets In

There’s now a growing recognition among the Western foreign policy establishment, that the Ukraine War is not going well for them. That was most recently exemplified by the article in Foreign Affairs linked in the post below.

News reports that Ukrainian President Zelensky has been trying to oust his top general offer further confirmation that the Ukrainians are in dire straits. That has led to increasing recklessness among Ukraine War hawks in the West.

Calls To Confiscate Russia’s Dollar Assets

Bill Browder, the descendant of communists who ironically led investment firm that sought to profit from the fall of communism in Russia, is one of the prominent Ukraine War hawks calling for confiscating Russia’s dollar assets now.

So is the Prime Minister of Estonia.

These people don’t apparently don’t consider second-order effects at all.

Calls To Prepare For Direct War With Russia

We’ve also seen increasing calls in Western countries to prepare for direct war with Russia, as Armchair Warlord notes in the thread below.

Hopefully, someone in Congress will demand debate on plans to confiscate Russia’s assets and to mobilize for war against it, so the hawks can be forced to justify their reckless ideas.