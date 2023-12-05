Massive Explosion Destroys Home Of Crazed Man In Arlington, Virginia Neighborhood

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

On Monday night, a home spontaneously exploded in an Arlington, Virginia, neighborhood. Police were initially called to the home after neighbors reported someone firing a flare gun.

Video journalist Nick Sortor posted on X a breakdown of what happened yesterday evening on the 800 block of North Burlington Street:

Around 4:45 pm Tuesday, Arlington County, VA police were called out to a report of “possible shots fired.”

Once officers got to the scene, they became aware that a man inside the home had fired a flare gun out the window 30 to 40 times

The owner of the home, James Yoo, then barricaded himself inside and refused to make contact with police.

As a result, they obtained a search warrant, and while attempting to execute it, the suspect fired multiple shots at the officers from inside the home.

Then, at 8:45 pm, an explosion occurred, leveling the entire property.

A video posted to X shows when the house exploded into a massive fireball. Arlington County police spokesperson Ashley Savage told NBC News that officials have yet to confirm if there were any deaths. She said the suspect was ‘inside’ the home during the explosion. Sortor revealed additional alleged information on Yoo: He’s a far leftist that posts anti-white hatred and quotes Noam Chomsky

He accused his neighbors of being spies on social media just three days ago

He had a previous encounter with the FBI

He filed countless frivolous lawsuits against his own sister and wife

He was the former Head of Global Security at the US government’s “Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)” X sleuths shed more color on Yoo, all of which is alleged: Plot thickens…