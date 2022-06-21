Mexican President To Meet with Joe Biden and Propose Western Hemisphere Union Just Like the EU

Earlier this month President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico confirmed he would skip the Summit of the Americas conference in Los Angeles.

The Summit was hosted by President Biden and focused on the ongoing migration crisis at the US Southern border.

According to Reuters, Lopez Obrador previously threatened to boycott the event if the Biden administration excluded failed socialist regimes, Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.

After the administration confirmed that Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua would not be on the invite list, Lopez Obrador announced his plans to skip the event.

But Lopez Obrador is meeting with Joe Biden in Washington DC in July.

According to reports, Lopez Obrador will push the White House about a plan to integrate all of the Western Hemisphere into one community similar to the European Union.

That way all citizens will be able to freely travel between the failed states, the sh*tholes, the developing nations and the United States and Canada.

You know that since this further weakens the US, Joe Biden and his handlers will be all over this.

July Visit Plan So AMLO didn’t come to the U.S. for the Summit. But don’t worry, he plans to visit Biden in July. And guess what he’s going to propose: In July I’m going to see him [Biden] in the White House and I want to talk to him about the integration of all América [the Western Hemisphere]. My proposal is that, as the European Community was created and later became the European Union, we need to do the same in América. But this means a change in policy, leaving behind confrontation, hate, threats, embargoes, meddling and instead choose brotherhood, for the Good Neighbor Policy. [Versión estenográfica. Conferencia de prensa del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador del 6 de junio de 2022 (“Stenographic Version. Press Conference of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of June 6, 2022”), Mexican Presidential Website, June 6, 2022] Submerging the U.S. in a hemispheric superstate—that sounds like the sort of plan Biden and company will like!

