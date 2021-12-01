Migrants From 106 Countries Crossed Southern Border In Del Rio Sector in 2021

Migrants from 106 countries have crossed the southern border of the U.S. in Fiscal Year 2021 in the Del Rio Sector of Texas as the border crisis continues to grow in both numbers and diversity.

A media release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday documented the accounts of migrants recently apprehended from a wide variety of nations far beyond Mexico and Central America.

“Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector’s Eagle Pass Station arrested six Eritrean nationals after they illegally entered the United States, Nov. 23-27,” the report stated.

In addition, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended migrants during the same period that included two men from Syria, one man from Lebanon, and one man from Tajikistan.

“We encounter individuals from all over the world attempting to illegally enter our country,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens said. “Our agents are focused and work hard to ensure that we detect, arrest, and identify anyone that enters our country in order to maintain safety of our communities.”

The past Fiscal Year, covering October 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021, included encounters in the Del Rio Sector from 106 countries, according to the media release.

In October, 28,111 undocumented migrants from 50 countries were reported in the sector.

The Del Rio Sector currently continues to experience more than 1,000 encounters per day, according to Owens.

“A typical day at the office in the Del Rio Sector… A group of 107 migrants was encountered yesterday in Eagle Pass, consisting of 103 Venezuelans, 3 Colombians, and 1 Nicaraguan national,” Owens tweeted on Tuesday.

Owens noted in another post on Wednesday that every encounter is different, with no “one-size-fits-all” approach.

The Del Rio Sector drew the attention of the nation in September when up to 14,000 mostly Haitian migrants gathered under the Del Rio International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande River.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, more than 10,000 illegal immigrants set up camp under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas back in September. Some estimates put the number closer to 14,000.

“The new crisis in Del Rio comes amid back-to-back months of Border Patrol recording well over 200,000 encounters with illegal aliens on the U.S. Southern Border,” The Daily Wire reported at the time.

On Sunday, Border Patrol apprehended over 250 additional migrants gathering under the same bridge.

“The source says the nationalities of the migrants were a mix of mostly Venezuelan and Cuban migrants. The source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, says the nearly 300 migrants are being held under the port of entry while they await transportation to nearby Border Patrol stations in the region,” a Breitbart Texas report revealed.

