Suspected Michigan School Shooter to Be Charged With Terrorism, Four Counts of Murder

Sputnik

A total of four students are dead after a gunman opened fire at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, on Tuesday. The suspect, a 15-year-old sophomore enrolled at the school, is in police custody after he allegedly fired more than 30 shots from a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday that the 15-year-old suspect has been charged with one count of terrorism causing death; four counts of first-degree murder; seven counts of assault with intent to murder; and 12 counts of firearm possession in the commission of a felony.

Evidence recovered from the crime scene suggests “this was not just an impulsive act,” noted Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald during a Wednesday news conference.

Hana St. Juliana; 16-year-old Tate Myre; 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin; and 17-year-old Justin Shilling, who passed away from injuries sustained during the incident