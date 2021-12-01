Suspected Michigan School Shooter to Be Charged With Terrorism, Four Counts of Murder

A total of four students are dead after a gunman opened fire at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, on Tuesday. The suspect, a 15-year-old sophomore enrolled at the school, is in police custody after he allegedly fired more than 30 shots from a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday that the 15-year-old suspect has been charged with one count of terrorism causing deathfour counts of first-degree murderseven counts of assault with intent to murder; and 12 counts of firearm possession in the commission of a felony.

Evidence recovered from the crime scene suggests “this was not just an impulsive act,” noted Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald during a Wednesday news conference.

She also took time to remember the victims: 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana; 16-year-old Tate Myre; 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin; and 17-year-old Justin Shilling, who passed away from injuries sustained during the incident.

Additional charges may be leveled against the 15-year-old.

The teenage suspect has been identified as Ethan Crumbley.
McDonald is also considering bringing charges against Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley.
Earlier on Wednesday, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard declared that the suspect was shooting to kill.
“He was shooting people at close range oftentimes towards the head or chest,” the Sheriff told reporters. “It’s just absolutely cold-hearted murderous.”
He also noted that 30 shell casings were recovered by the forensics team.
According to Bouchard, Crumbley had posted photos of a 9mm Sig Sauer, the firearm authorities believe was used to carry out the attack.

The 15-year–old also posted footage of him firing the gun prior to the Tuesday shooting. While some reports have claimed that Crumbley was bullied prior to the incident, authorities have not determined a motive and the teenage suspect was not cooperative with authorities upon arrest.

If convicted, Crumbley faces up to life imprisonment.

