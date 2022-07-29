Monsoon Storm Floods Las Vegas Desert Overnight Leaving Casinos And Airports Underwater

Gateway Pundit – by Alicia Powe

The entire Las Vegas strip, which houses some of the world’s most famous casinos and hotels, was devastated by a massive flood Thursday night.

The city issued a flash flood and severe thunderstorm warning as heavy rain poured into parking lots, airports and casinos.

Sin city is known to be one of the driest major cities in the United States and typically gets only 4 inches of rain a year.

Cars are seen traversing flooded roads during the rare thunderstorm in videos posted on social media.

Breaking: Flash flooding is occurring in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. pic.twitter.com/k8aTmgaoGh — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 29, 2022

When it rains in #LasVegas! I'm sure glad I got off the highway just before this! It was scary when driving home from dinner, though!! pic.twitter.com/dP58ge85AF — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 29, 2022

Water is seen pouring through the ceiling of Planet Hollywood Casino on Las Vegas Boulevard in footage staffers recorded and shared online.

https://twitter.com/davidcharns/status/1552890451778084864?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1552890451778084864%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2022%2F07%2Fmonsoon-storm-floods-las-vegas-desert-overnight-leaving-casinos-airports-underwater%2F

Rain also poured through a screen at the Circa Resort and Casino.

Rain pours through a screen inside Circa in Las Vegas. (h/t @LasVegasLocally)

pic.twitter.com/Ru21kOwck9 — David Charns (@davidcharns) July 29, 2022

The storm left at least 7,300 without power, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

There are no injuries reported at this time, according to the Las Vegas Fire Information Office.

More pics are here: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/monsoon-storm-floods-las-vegas-desert-overnight-leaving-casinos-airports-underwater/