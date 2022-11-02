One thought on “Netanyahu returning as Israel’s prime minister

  1. So I guess the Jewish Supremacist “settlers” go their “revenge” on the Palestinian “Arab Joint List” which set up the anti-Likud factions within the Knesset during Israel’s 4th (or was it 5th?) (s)elections earlier….
    Well, if a communist could take over Brazil by stealing elections… And, oh yeah, that creepy Joe dude…

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*