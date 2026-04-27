Absolute bombshell. Donald Trump accidentally confesses he deliberately derailed the greatest American economy just to launch a disastrous war against Iran. He openly admits he sacrificed American prosperity solely to protect Israel from a fabricated nuclear threat. pic.twitter.com/EicObMeWoB
— Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) April 26, 2026
One thought on “Donald Trump accidentally confesses he deliberately derailed the greatest American economy just to launch a disastrous war against Iran. He openly admits he sacrificed American prosperity solely to protect Israel from a fabricated nuclear threat.”
My ears hear this:
Just keep suffering.
Surrender and be a slave so I can pretend to keep you safe.
.