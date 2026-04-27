Donald Trump accidentally confesses he deliberately derailed the greatest American economy just to launch a disastrous war against Iran. He openly admits he sacrificed American prosperity solely to protect Israel from a fabricated nuclear threat.

Absolute bombshell. Donald Trump accidentally confesses he deliberately derailed the greatest American economy just to launch a disastrous war against Iran. He openly admits he sacrificed American prosperity solely to protect Israel from a fabricated nuclear threat. pic.twitter.com/EicObMeWoB — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) April 26, 2026 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



