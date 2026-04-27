Israel booby-trapped children’s toys in Nabatieh/Lebanon 1974

One thought on “Israel booby-trapped children’s toys in Nabatieh/Lebanon 1974

  1. Hard to go lower than this. Nothing dishonors the creation more than the slaughtering of innocent children. What if it was a child you loved?

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*