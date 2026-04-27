They’ve basically treated the war crimes manual like a checklist, gone thro it line by line, crossed off every point, then even started inventing new crimes that weren’t on any list before. Fking monsters
Israel booby-trapped children’s toys in Nabatieh/Lebanon 1974 pic.twitter.com/rNjhwZs6Ok
— Abier (@abierkhatib) April 26, 2026
One thought on “Israel booby-trapped children’s toys in Nabatieh/Lebanon 1974”
Hard to go lower than this. Nothing dishonors the creation more than the slaughtering of innocent children. What if it was a child you loved?
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