President Trump says now is the perfect time for Congress to immediately approve the FISA domestic spying program for national security reasons because the “military really needs it.”
Trump says he is willing to give up his liberties for safety, even though FISA was weaponized… pic.twitter.com/HyFr6frPAG
— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) April 26, 2026
One thought on “President Trump says now is the perfect time for Congress to immediately approve the FISA domestic spying program for national security reasons because the “military really needs it.””
Boogeyman, boogeyman. There’s always a Boogeyman we must fear.
I am no fan of Hell Fire Franklin, but will let google expound:
“‘Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety,’ is a famous quote often attributed to Benjamin Franklin, highlighting that sacrificing fundamental freedoms for security often results in losing both. It warns against trading long-term rights for immediate peace, widely cited in debates regarding government surveillance, pandemics, and civil liberties.”
Man on the street might put it like this: “Get your nose out of our lives and leave us the hell alone.”
Will they ever run out of Boogeymen?
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