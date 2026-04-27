Chaos and yelling as government in Canada makes themselves EXEMPT form Freedom of Information Act requests
An omnibus budget bill secretly included a statute exempting themselves from FOIA requests
Records on cabinet ministers, parliamentary assistants, and their offices… pic.twitter.com/Om9tmH3M9U
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 26, 2026
One thought on “Chaos and yelling as government in Canada makes themselves EXEMPT form Freedom of Information Act requests”
Canada fast becoming the greatest manufacturer of muzzles, earplugs, and blindfolds.
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