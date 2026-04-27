The IDF, the Nazis, kill prisoners just for the hell of it. https://t.co/qBUmxiep3t pic.twitter.com/fKffrqUhKs
— 🇷🇺 STANISLAV KRAPIVNIK 🇷🇺 (@STANISKRAPIVNIK) April 26, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
The IDF, the Nazis, kill prisoners just for the hell of it. https://t.co/qBUmxiep3t pic.twitter.com/fKffrqUhKs
— 🇷🇺 STANISLAV KRAPIVNIK 🇷🇺 (@STANISKRAPIVNIK) April 26, 2026
One thought on “The IDF, the Nazis, kill prisoners just for the hell of it.”
“Nazis”? No, just…
jews
But hey,
jews
…must keep flogging that dead horse right?!
jews
…have to keep planting that “nazi” psy-war BS into people’s brains day in, day out like a well-oiled production line.