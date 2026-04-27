One thought on “The IDF, the Nazis, kill prisoners just for the hell of it.

  1. “Nazis”? No, just…

    jews

    But hey,

    jews

    …must keep flogging that dead horse right?!

    jews

    …have to keep planting that “nazi” psy-war BS into people’s brains day in, day out like a well-oiled production line.

    Reply

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