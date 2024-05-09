New: Andy Ogles has introduced a bill that would send people convicted for unlawful activity on college campuses to Gaza for at least six months
The bill would force those arrested on campuses after Oct. 7 to “provide community service in Gaza,” per bill text pic.twitter.com/s9LRAUu9pI
— Liz Elkind (@liz_elkind) May 8, 2024
3 thoughts on “New: Andy Ogles has introduced a bill that would send people convicted for unlawful activity on college campuses to Gaza for at least six months”
They don’t know what else to do to frighten away anyone standing for good, anyone who opposes them. They’re trying this and trying that and yet the opposition grows. Will this be the tidal wave they can’t hold back?
.
Wow….why not Ukraine or anywhere else? Why always please only the Jews? Goes to show you who controls us.
Why stop at campuses? How about on the streets? Are they just going to send anyone who commits a crime or says anything bad about the Jews to fight for the Jews?
Talk about inhumane and treason, not to mention cruel and very unusual punishment. This would be a suicide bill in the 80s. Amazing how dark this world has become.