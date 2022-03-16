New York Democrats Seek $345M for Health Insurance for Illegal Aliens

Breitbart – by John Binder

Democrats in the New York State Assembly and State Senate are looking to approve $345 million in taxpayer funds to open health insurance rolls to illegal aliens.

The plan, dubbed “Coverage4All,” would ensure that the state’s nearly 800,000 illegal aliens would be eligible for health insurance programs at a cost to the state’s taxpayers. The plan remains before the State Senate Finance Committee and would provide insurance to about 46,000 illegal aliens.

“Provides eligibility for services under the basic health program for individuals whose immigration status renders him or her ineligible for federal financial participation and who meet additional requirements,” a summary of the plan states.

In addition to the mass migration lobby, corporate special interests are backing the plan, including the Chamber of Commerce-linked Business Council of New York, which calls the effort to insure illegal aliens “an important avenue to be pursued…”

The move would be similar to that of California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has expanded health insurance coverage, paid for by taxpayers, to illegal aliens.

In recent months, Newsom has sought taxpayer-funded universal health insurance for the state’s three million illegal aliens — an annual cost of $2.4 billion, in addition to the billions in costs that taxpayers in the state already pay to provide health insurance to certain groups of illegal aliens.

Americans, nationwide, already are forced to subsidize about $18.5 billion of yearly medical costs for illegal aliens living in the United States, according to estimates by Chris Conover, formerly of the Center for Health Policy and Inequalities Research at Duke University.

When American voters were polled by CNN on the issue in July 2019, nearly 6-in-10 said they were opposed to forcing taxpayers to provide free health benefits to illegal aliens, including 63 percent of swing voters and 61 percent of self-described “moderates.”

