US Transferring Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems To Ukraine After Zelensky Begs Congress To Create NO FLY ZONE, Escalating U.S. Involvement In War

Reports are this morning that the US is set to transfer Soviet-era mobile anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine from NATO allies:

New: US & NATO allies are sending several surface-to-air missiles systems to Ukraine. A senior US official tells me these systems include Soviet-era SA-8, SA-10, SA-12 and SA-14 mobile air defense systems, w/range higher than Stingers, giving capability to hit cruise missiles. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 16, 2022

So Biden won’t transfer Russian jets but he’ll transfer Russian anti-aircraft systems? I don’t get it. They both shoot down aircraft and I’m sure Putin won’t like this anymore than transferring Russian jets.

Right now as I post this, President Zelensky is begging our Congress to help in many ways, but primarily to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine:

Zelenskyy: "Is this a lot to ask for, to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people?…If this is too much to ask, we offer an alternative. You know what kind of defense systems we need…You how much depends on…the ability to use aircraft[.]" pic.twitter.com/3tcrpfHEQL — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 16, 2022

Zelenskyy: "I have a dream. These words are known to each of you today, I can say I have a need. I need to protect our sky. I need your decision, your help, which means exactly the same, the same you feel when you hear the words 'I have a dream.'" pic.twitter.com/blpuyhqVGs — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 16, 2022

In related war news, it’s being reported now that Russian forces shot and killed 10 people standing in line for bread in Chernihiv:

BREAKING: The US embassy in Kyiv says Russian forces have shot and killed 10 people standing in line for bread in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, following the emergence of graphic footage of the aftermath earlier today. — Conflict News (@Conflicts) March 16, 2022

In Chernigiv Russians have killed more than ten people who were standing in line to buy some bread. pic.twitter.com/sy2yGN1BAw — Олександр Мережко (@3TrAmvL026aJRar) March 16, 2022

Assuming it’s true, this is a heinous war crime.

