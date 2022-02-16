NY fuel tanker burst into flames

Four people have been injured after a 13,000-gallon tanker crashed into a vacant furniture showroom in Long Island, New York state. The truck driver and three responding firefighters suffered injuries, authorities said on Wednesday.

Black smoke could be seen rising from the Rockville Center building as a fire engulfed the edifice. The building later collapsed after it had been entirely taken over by the blaze.

Major fire on Long Island- Rockville Centre. A 12,000 gas tanker overturned into a building then burst into flames. Burning gasoline went into the sewer & is burning for blocks. PAPD is sending crash trucks from JFK. pic.twitter.com/z17PXFLuMt — NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) February 16, 2022

150 firefighters from 20 fire departments on scene after tanker truck carrying 9,200 gallons of gasoline crashes into vacant former La-Z-Boy building on Sunrise Highway in Rockville Centre, Long Island; 3 firefighters & truck driver hurt @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/XIaMCqJpAk — Chantee Lans (@ChanteeLans) February 16, 2022

The showroom is situated about 30 miles east of New York City. The fire also spread to another building and the street. A liquor store opposite showed signs of fire damage as the sun rose over Long Island.

The New York Post reported that the truck was full when it crashed.

Chief Fire Marshal James Avondet told WNBC-TV they got the call at about 1:10am.

“When I came here, there was fire everywhere, the streets, the tanker, the two buildings, and when I looked down Sunrise Highway, there was fire coming out of seven or eight manhole covers,” Avondet said. “It’s one of the worst things I’ve seen in my 47-year career,” he added.

One witness claimed the flames were at least 60 feet high.

The driver of the vehicle managed to escape the blaze and is being assessed in hospital.

