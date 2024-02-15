Penn State professor who begged cops to kill him when he was busted in bestiality case is hit with new charges of lewd acts in park

By Yaron Steinbuch – NY Post

An award-winning Penn State professor arrested in a sickening bestiality case faces more charges after videos emerged of him allegedly engaged in lewd acts in a park — including inserting a tree branch and lollipop in his butt.

Themis Matsoukas, 64, was already facing charges of open lewdness, indecent exposure, sexual intercourse with an animal and animal cruelty after police said he’d been seen on video involved in sexual acts with a pet collie.

The chemical engineering professor begged troopers to kill him — while saying the sex acts helped him “blow off steam,” according to an initial criminal complaint in June.

Matsoukas has now been hit with an additional batch of similar charges for other alleged acts from 55 videos found on his electronic devices seized on a search warrant, Fox 43 reported.

They included videos of the professor naked apart from a ski mask, according to an affidavit obtained by Onward State.

4 Themis Matsoukas has been hit with more charges after he was relieved of his duties as a professor at Penn State for alleged lewd acts with his pet collie. LinkedIn

He was captured on video masturbating on a picnic table, in a lake at the park and on Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) vehicles, according to the affidavit.

Matsoukas was also seen climbing a tree while naked, and inserting a tree branch, a Tootsie Pop and the control handle of a DCNR John Deere crawler in his anus, officials said.

The accused perv also allegedly defecated in public areas of Rothrock State Forest and in a maintenance area next to DCNR equipment, as well as smeared bodily fluids on a glass table at a lease camp, Onward State said.

The gross footage was reportedly captured at Alan Seeger State Park, four lease camps and two private properties surrounded by state forest land, according to the affidavit cited by the outlet.

4 Themis Matsoukas is facing more charges. Penn State Department of Chemical Engineering

Matsoukas was charged with two felony counts each of burglary and criminal trespass, six misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure, two misdemeanor counts of open lewdness, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, and six summary counts of disorderly conduct for obscene gestures.

Huntingdon County District Judge Douglas Gummo released him Monday on $50,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.

Defense lawyer Matt ​McClenahen told the Centre Daily Times in a message that it would be “inappropriate for me to comment at this time outside of court.”

4 Matsoukas was allegedly caught on a trail camera at Rothrock State Forest in Pennsylvania performing sexual acts with his dog. Chemical Engineering Pennsylvania State University

Huntingdon County District Attorney Dave Smith suggested Monday that no additional charges are expected to be filed since no other videos have been found.

“To my knowledge, we’re satisfied that the investigation is complete with regard to the filing of additional charges,” Smith said, according to the outlet.

Matsoukas — who earned his Ph.D. from Michigan and was with Penn State since 1991 — was relieved of his responsibilities as a professor and put on leave after his arrest last year.

His status remains unchanged, a university spokesperson told Onward State on Monday.

The disgraced academic has written multiple books, published dozens of journal articles and won at least three teaching awards, including the Premier Teaching Award from the Penn State Engineering Alumni Society in 2017, the Centre Daily Times reported.

4 The accused perv was additionally charged with open lewdness, indecent exposure, criminal trespassing, burglary and disorderly conduct. App Outdoors

In June 2023, Matsoukas was allegedly caught naked from the waist down — except for socks and shoes — committing perverted sex acts with his dog, which he enticed to lick his anus, near bathrooms at Rothrock State Forest.

He allegedly tried to record himself performing the lewd acts with an electronic tablet, and was identified through a North Face backpack he had been carrying, according to a criminal complaint.

When investigators told him they thought he knew why they were searching his home, Matsoukas reportedly replied, “I’m done, I’m dead” — and begged rangers to shoot him.

“I’m done, I’m dead, you don’t understand, I do it to blow off steam,” he was quoted as telling them in despair. “What do I have to do to get you to shoot me? I need to die.”