Pfizer CEO Says “Most Likely Scenario” is “Annual Revaccination” Against Covid

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Monday said the most likely scenario is an annual revaccination against Covid.

“I made a projection months ago that the most likely scenario is that we would need after the third dose, annual revaccination against Covid,” Albert Bourla said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Monday morning hours before the CDC recommended booster shots for all adults. “I think we’re going to have an annual revaccination and that should be able to keep us really safe.”

Earlier this month Bourla said people who circulate misinformation about Covid jabs and dare speak ill of his product are “criminals.”

“Those people are criminals,” Bourla told Atlantic Council CEO Frederick Kempe a few weeks ago. “They’re not bad people. They’re criminals because they have literally cost millions of lives.”

Bourla said life won’t go back to normal until the vaccine holdouts take the jab.

“The only thing that stands between the new way of life and the current way of life is, frankly, hesitancy to vaccinations,” he said.

