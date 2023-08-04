Pfizer just purchased Arena Pharmaceuticals to gain control of cardiovascular “treatments” that are in high demand after the COVID jabs

By S.D. Wells – NaturalNews.com

Oh yes they did. Pfizer, the leader of the big pharma drug cartel, and creators of the most deadly “vaccine” ever known to humans, just completed their purchase of Arena Pharmaceuticals for $6.7 billion, gaining dominant control of cardiovascular “treatments” for the horrific health trauma caused by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vascular-clogging clot shots they themselves manufacture. Arena Pharma creates drug products that supposedly “treat” immuno-inflammatory diseases from vaccine injuries. So Pfizer, the criminal cartel conglomerate of pharma is literally now creating injuries with its products, then selling drugs to “treat” those injuries (or make them worse). This is also known as problem-reaction-solution crisis by the medical industrial complex.

Pfizer’s chief business innovation officer said about the merger, “We believe this transaction represents the best next step for both patients and shareholders.” This is because the merger means investors will bankroll off the vascular clotting the Pfizer COVID jabs create with their spike protein prions, and now the company can capitalize off treatment of those compounded health issues created in the vascular systems of a couple hundred million Americans.

For example, a medication called Etrasimod, that treats inflammatory conditions, is at the epicenter of Pfizer’s acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals, because spike protein syndrome causes chronic inflammation. Then there’s Temanogrel, a drug used for treating microvascular obstruction. Let’s repeat that. Microvascular obstruction. That is the core problem caused by the Pfizer clot shots, hence all of the myocarditis cases that flared up across the world and nation since the rollout of the mRNA spike protein stabs. Again, it’s the epitome of the problem-reaction-solution business model. Temanogrel, also known as APD791, is used for the treatment of arterial thrombosis.

Pfizer will now “treat” the cardiovascular nightmares they created with the mRNA jabs

Recently published in March of 2023 by the National Institutes of Health, under the National Library of Medicine and National Center for Biotechnology Information, are the adverse events, documented by clinical trials, that follow the administration of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, including a systematic review of… wait for it… “cardiovascular complication, thrombosis, and thrombocytopenia.”

Reports have flooded the system revealing cardiovascular complications arising after the first OR second dose of mRNA gene-mutation injections, including “pericarditis/myopericarditis, myocarditis, hypotension, hypertension, arrhythmia, cardiogenic shock, stroke, myocardial infarction/STEMI, intracranial hemorrhage, thrombosis (deep vein thrombosis, cerebral venous thrombosis, arterial or venous thrombotic events, portal vein thrombosis, coronary thrombosis, microvascular small bowel thrombosis), and pulmonary embolism.”

Realize that arterial thrombosis is the formation of blood clots or “thrombus” inside an artery that restricts or blocks the flow of blood, and can result in acute coronary syndrome or stroke, like what we see all over the news with athletes, military members, and celebrities who get the clot shots and “die suddenly.” That is a KEY reason Pfizer just acquired Arena Pharmaceuticals. Just do the math and follow the money.

Chris Cabell, MD, Arena’s senior vice president, just stated, “With approximately 10 million DHF patient hospital visits expected in the U.S. by 2025 and few viable treatment options, we believe that APD418 has the potential to make a significant impact for these patients.” You see, they are predicting at least 10 million new patients who will be suffering from cardiovascular obstructions.

Remember, Temanogrel received FDA fast track approval back in 2020, meaning they basically skipped (or skewed) clinical trials and went straight to market. According to the acquisition terms, Arena Pharma was valued at $100 in cash per share, and Arena is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Pfizer.

