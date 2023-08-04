Woman escapes kidnapper’s cell in Oregon; FBI searching for more victims in other states

Fighting for her life, she escaped bloodied

The victim in Klamath Falls, who wasn’t identified, “briefly slept and awoke to the realization that she would likely die if she did not attempt to escape,” according to a criminal complaint.

The “makeshift” cell was made of cinderblocks and a metal door that had been installed backward so it couldn’t be opened from the inside, the complaint said. There was also an exterior door, and the cell had been built to be soundproof, Klamath Falls police said in a news release.

She banged against the door, bloodying and bruising her hands, until she managed to open it, the FBI in Portland said Wednesday. According to Klamath Falls Police Captain Rob Reynolds, the victim was able to break welds on the door, rip a metal screen off it and crawl out. She had lacerations on her knuckles from punching the door and walls, Reynolds said.

She then retrieved a gun that belonged to Zuberi and escaped. She climbed over a fence and flagged down a driver who called 911.

“The woman fought for her life, beating the doors and the walls of this cell with bloodied hands,” Stephanie Shark, the assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s Portland field office, said Wednesday. “The victim’s focus, actions and her will to survive triggered a law enforcement response that may have actually saved many other women from a similar nightmare.