Woman escapes kidnapper’s cell in Oregon; FBI searching for more victims in other states

A woman who escaped a cinderblock cell in a man’s garage in Klamath Falls, Oregon, was abducted hundreds of miles away last month in Seattle, and now authorities are looking for more potential victims across multiple states.
The man, 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi of Klamath Falls, posed as an undercover police officer and kidnapped the woman in the early hours July 15, then shackled, sexually assaulted her and locked her up, according to court records.
He was arrested and federally charged with interstate kidnapping, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Lichvarcik said at a news conference Wednesday.
Authorities said Zuberi has been linked to sexual assaults in at least four more states, and they are searching for more possible victims. He has lived in multiple states since 2016, possibly including California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama and Nevada, the FBI said.