Posted: October 28, 2022 Categories: Videos Pfizer wants to go after individuals who have not taken the MRNA Deadly Bioweapon jab to get you to take it marytanasy October 24th, 2022. Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “Pfizer wants to go after individuals who have not taken the MRNA Deadly Bioweapon jab to get you to take it”
Related:
“We can have 1 Billion people with freedom, or 9 Billion slaves. We’re at over 7 Billion right now, so we need to bring that down to 1 Billion. I hope that culling can be peaceful and slow and equal between rich and poor.”
— Dennis Meadows, ‘Limits to Growth’
Referring to the above quote…
“It’s truly amazing how these monsters speak in such warm and friendly tones as they’re telling their fellow human beings they need to die. Meadows says the world’s population needs to be reduced from 7.5 billion down to 1 billion, but he ‘hopes’ that we will all just agree to somehow be eliminated without becoming violent! He knows damn well there’s no way to achieve that level of depopulation, we’re talking 87 percent, without spilling a lot of blood…”
— Leo Hohmann
“Before you can ‘build back better,’ you must eliminate every trace of the old world order. Burn it all down. Destroy families. Destroy economies. Destroy currencies. Make people suffer. And the most critical component of their deconstruction plan is depopulation. … They need fewer of us and what better way to eliminate the freedom fighters – those who’ve adopted a physical, mental, emotional and spiritual warrior mentality – than to poison them with vaccines and send them to the front lines of the next big war.
— Leo Hohmann
.