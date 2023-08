Police in the UK arrested an autistic girl for telling a policewoman she looks like a lesbian which is a “homophobic public order offense”

Police in the UK arrested an autistic girl for telling a policewoman she looks like a lesbian which is a “homophobic public order offense” pic.twitter.com/uI6zgyTOz1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 10, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet