Priyanka Navani has the latest from Marjayoun on Israeli forces’ opening fire and killing displaced Lebanese civilians as they tried to return to their homes in the country’s south

Priyanka Navani has the latest from Marjayoun on Israeli forces' opening fire and killing displaced Lebanese civilians as they tried to return to their homes in the country's south pic.twitter.com/zosNxW4PCg — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 26, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet