Protesters Are Calling for War with Russia – A Nuclear Power – This May Not End Well

War protesters marched on Michigan Avenue – this time calling for war with nuclear power Russia.

We have gone full circle. From leftists protesting against the war in Iraq and Afghanistan to protesters pushing war with Russia. This is how insane things have become.

Here is a tweet from Breitbart’s Allum Bokhari:

I’ve seen plenty anti-war marches before. This the first demonstration I’ve seen in favor of war – war with a nuclear power no less. https://t.co/bK6o3P8D8P — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) March 7, 2022

Author Peter Hitchens wrote:

Everyone with a Ukraine flag pfp should read this article. Sympathizing with the Ukrainian people shouldn’t mean blindness to the failings of its government, nor the pointless stupidity of western policy in the region. https://t.co/aiPiAuh8pZ — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) March 7, 2022

Hitchens concludes his article after having experienced Ukraine recently with this:

In the atmosphere of the last few days, I half-expect to be presented with a white feather on the street by a beautiful young woman, because I refuse to join in the war hysteria now gripping the country. And it is hysteria. I have heard a respected MP calling for the deportation of all Russians from this country – all of them. I have heard crazy people calling for a ‘no-fly zone’ in Ukraine. If they got their way it would mean a terrible and immediate European war. I suspect they do not even know what they are calling for. Can you all please call off this carnival of hypocrisy? I cannot join in it. I know too much. I know that our policy of Nato expansion – which we had promised not to do and which we knew infuriated Russians – played its part in bringing about this crisis.

It’s probably not a good idea to push for a nuclear war. It may not end well.

