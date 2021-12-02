Psaki Says Gangs of ‘Smash-and-Grab’ Thieves Are Looting Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta Stores in Democrat-Run Cities Because of Covid

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday blamed the organized “smash-and-grab” robberies sweeping Democrat-run cities on Covid.

Organized gangs in San Francisco and Los Angeles have targeted luxury retailers such as Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, Nordstrom, jewelry stores and Home Depot.

A gang of thieves also stormed into a CVS pharmacy in Oakland and stole medication.

Psaki says the flash robberies are due to the pandemic after initially blaming ‘gun violence.’

“When a huge group of criminals organizes themselves and they want to go loot a store—a CVS, Nordstrom, a Home Depot — until the shelves are clean, you think that’s because of the pandemic?” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked.

Psaki: “I think a root cause in a lot of communities is the pandemic, yes.”

