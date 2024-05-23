Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO) says people in the St. Louis metropolitan area can't pay their mortgages, childcare, or car payments because the US is not approving arms sales to Israel quickly enough. "The process is taking too darn long!" she bellows pic.twitter.com/MPg7WAnpFf
— Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 23, 2024
Is there anyone on the planet more nuts than this crazy woman? And those around her, as well. She puts her local economy over the lives of those who are being genocided. When there is such a total lack of empathy there is usually schizophrenia.
Definition – schizophrenia: a long-term mental disorder of a type involving a breakdown in the relation between thought, emotion, and behavior, leading to faulty perception, inappropriate actions and feelings, withdrawal from reality and personal relationships into fantasy and delusion, and a sense of mental fragmentation (in general use) a mentality or approach characterized by inconsistent or contradictory elements.
