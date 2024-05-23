Netanyahu ‘Invokes Another Genocidal Biblical Reference’ While Scolding The ICC

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made yet another veiled allusion to the biblical war of extermination against “Amalek” during his speech denouncing the ICC, Mondoweiss reports.

From Israeli writer Jonathan Ofir in Mondoweiss, “Netanyahu’s response to the ICC invokes another genocidal biblical reference”:

This time, Netanyahu is using the same reference to rally the nation against its enemies — which apparently now includes the ICC — using coded language in the Hebrew version of his rant against the Court. Apparently, Netanyahu believes that if he makes his Amalek references more vaguely, that they will fly under the radar.

The phrase itself comes from Samuel I, 15:29. Context here is everything.

King Saul was admonished by the prophet Samuel for not completely eradicating the Amalekites — Saul had spared their king Agag and “the best of the sheep and cattle,” which the Israelites “were unwilling to destroy completely.” According to the Bible, this level of annihilation was not enough and displayed King Saul’s supposed weakness. That is why the Prophet Samuel admonished the biblical king:

“The Lord anointed you king over Israel. And he sent you on a mission, saying, ‘Go and completely destroy those wicked people, the Amalekites; wage war against them until you have wiped them out.’ Why did you not obey the Lord? Why did you pounce on the plunder and do evil in the eyes of the Lord?”

Saul seeks to defend his actions, but Samuel delivers an uncompromising message:

“You have rejected the word of the Lord, and the Lord has rejected you as king over Israel!”

Saul seeks forgiveness, but Samuel delivers the unrepentant message:

“The Lord has torn the kingdom of Israel from you today and has given it to one of your neighbors — to one better than you. He who is the Eternal One of Israel shall not lie or change his mind; for he is not a human being, that he should change his mind.”

This was the sentence Netanyahu used at the end of his Hebrew address reacting to the ICC application. In other words, he is sending a message that he will not make the same mistake as King Saul by not completely eradicating Amalek. He will go all the way in Gaza. He will continue into Rafah. He will “wipe off the seed of Amalek,” as Israeli soldiers were recorded chanting back in December.