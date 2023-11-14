Robert Malone testifies on lack of informed consent, vax injuries in front of Congress

By Darian Douraghy – The Postmillennial

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) brought Dr. Robert Malone to the stand during a hearing on injuries stemming from the Covid-19 mRNA jabs. Malone is well-known for being a collaborator in the creation of the mRNA inoculation technology, and was infamously banned from then-Twitter after he had gone against the mainstream narrative surrounding Covid-19. His account was later restored after the platform, now called X, was acquired by Elon Musk.

Malone notably decried the “coercion, compulsion and enticement” seen during the pandemic, as well as “the lack of informed consent” that he claims occurred.

Malone kicked off the hearing with a detail of his background.

The doctor explained, “I was trained at Northwestern University for medical school, also Harvard University for a postgraduate fellowship, UC Davis clinically, and UC San Diego in the Salk Institute of Molecular Biology and Virology. I made a series of discoveries as a graduate student in the late 80s that gave rise to nine issued patents that cover the platform technology of the use of mRNA and these lipid nanoparticles for purposes of vaccination other indications.”

He added that he has “testified widely here and throughout the world over the last three years” in regard to the Covid-19 shots.

Malone said during the hearing that he had taken two doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 inoculation.

“My second dose was one of the hot lots or bad lots and I suffered significant adverse events, I still continued to be medically treated for those,” he explained, “nowhere near as significant as that of many of the vaccine injured, but nevertheless, that’s the case. Cardiac damage, etc.”

Malone also discussed a technical document from the government of Japan about Pfizer’s shots which “disclosed a wide range of adverse events” and talked about the backlash he faced for speaking out about it.

“I became alarmed and spoke out about this on a podcast that was widely viewed in the face of all of the suppression of information that was occurring in corporate media. This was the infamous DarkHorse podcast, in which I mentioned that the spike protein was a toxin. This is another thing that I was ridiculed for. But now the data clearly demonstrate that in fact, the spike protein, the payload that is produced in your body by these inoculations is in fact toxic to you.”

At another point in the hearing, the longtime scientist explained that his initial objection to the mRNA shots is “that they were being deployed without true informed consent.”

“I wrote about that very early on in 2021 in an article in TrialSiteNews, where I objected to the lack of informed consent in the coercion, compulsion and enticement that were being deployed, both for adults and then for children, particularly in Canada at the time.”

Other special witnesses to join the stand were Dr. Kimberly Biss and Thomas Renz.

In a Substack article he penned about the event, Malone said that “MTG has been a true hero in this fight against mandates, masks, lockdowns and fighting for justice for those injured. She has been on our side for years.”

He added, “I am proud to stand by her in this endeavor. She is one of the few members of Congress willing to stand up and fight.”

Malone noted that the House’s Covid-19 commission, which Greene is a member of, is solely focused on finding where the virus came from. He said that while “this is important to bring those responsible for the release of this man-made virus to justice, it is not the only issue.”

“MTG is a fighter. MTG knows the harms done. She is working to expose them,” Malone said.

“One can only hope that more will join her.”

This is a developing and will be updated.