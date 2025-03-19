Sen. Schumer: Trump Not Doing Enough for Jews

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

New York Senator Chuck Schumer lambasted President Trump on Tuesday for not doing enough for Jews and being too tolerant of “anti-Semitism.”

During an appearance on MSNBC, the Democratic Senate Minority Leader said that Trump “has far too often tolerated all kinds of anti-Semitic things.”

“He regards the Jews as sort of transactional. So, money — the Jews. Votes — the Jews. But no real understanding of who we are,” Schumer lamented.

“Look at the things he’s done … He sits down with a known bigoted anti-Semite Nick Fuentes, he has a lot of people in his administration who believe in this great replacement replacement theory — which is an anti-Semitic troll– er, not troll, philosophy– dangerous thinking,” he continued.

“And he cut off all the money — we worked very hard for this — called non-profit security grant, money for synagogues that have been accosted by anti-Semitic activities,” he said.

Schumer then plugged his new book “Anti-Semitism in America” and urged Trump to read it, insisting “he might learn something.”

Schumer ignored Trump’s move to outlaw criticism of Jews and Israel as a form of illegal “discrimination,” ban “illegal” protests against Israel’s genocide in Gaza and his unprecedented decision to arrest and deporting critics of Israel for their political views.

Schumer’s claim that Trump “cut off” security grants to Jewish centers was also a load of crap.

As we all saw last week, Schumer joined with Republicans and Trump to pass their six-month government funding bill because the GOP agenda and the Democrat agenda is one and the same.

Schumer’s only complaint with Trump is he’s not doing enough for Jews — all while he literally rounds up critics of Israel and sends billions of dollars worth of military aid to the Jewish state to facilitate a genocide!

Schumer on Tuesday also went on The View to justify the genocide by pushing the debunked lie that Hamas beheaded 40 babies and committed mass rape on October 7th.

Schumer’s bill the “Antisemitism Awareness Act” is a mirror image of Trump’s executive orders to crackdown on criticism of Jews and Israel as “discriminatory” and illegal so-called “hate” speech.