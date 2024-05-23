So here in this video you will see a completely unarmed Palestinian turn around and calmly walk away from a FEMALE IOF SOLDIER. She then takes aim completely unprovoked and shoots him and he falls to the ground!

  1. In cold blood. One more demonstration of a robot-body walking around without a heart, mind, or soul, a dangerous body serving a bloody agenda, killing indiscriminately.

    Not unstoppable if the stoppers will stop it.

  2. like police in the US = murder in the heart + not to mention just about every other country world wide

