So here in this video you will see a completely unarmed Palestinian turn around and calmly walk away from a FEMALE IOF SOLDIER.
She then takes aim completely unprovoked and shoots him and he falls to the ground!
Where were the “rules” here???
— JonnyUtd (@JonnyFX1) May 23, 2024
2 thoughts on “So here in this video you will see a completely unarmed Palestinian turn around and calmly walk away from a FEMALE IOF SOLDIER. She then takes aim completely unprovoked and shoots him and he falls to the ground!”
In cold blood. One more demonstration of a robot-body walking around without a heart, mind, or soul, a dangerous body serving a bloody agenda, killing indiscriminately.
Not unstoppable if the stoppers will stop it.
.
like police in the US = murder in the heart + not to mention just about every other country world wide