‘Sound Of Freedom’ Beat Indiana Jones At The Box Office On July 4 by Cullen McCue

Jim Caviezel’s latest film Sound Of Freedom — which details the life of former DHS agent Tim Ballard and his fight against child trafficking — outperformed Disney’s Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny on the July 4 holiday. The small, faith-based studio’s film managed to outperform the final entry in the Harrison Ford saga despite having a fraction of the Disney film’s enormous marketing budget.
The Angel Studios-distributed film generated plenty of buzz prior to its July 4 opening and has since opened to rave reviews from critics. Sound Of Freedom currently holds a 99% approval rating among audiences as well as an 85% mark from critics, giving it an overwhelmingly “fresh” rating on the movie review site Rotten Tomatoes.
Prior to its official release, the film had sold more than 1,000,000 presale tickets and generated over $1o million in presale revenue, a massive achievement for the faith-based independent studio. Sound Of Freedom has also received endorsements from several high-profile figures, including legendary actor/director Mel Gibson, who urged fans to see the film in a passionate video statement.
Sound Of Freedom received even more encouraging news after figures came in for the film’s official opening. On its first day, the movie grossed over $14 million, beating out Disney’s Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, which hauled in $11.5 million, according to a report from Deadline.
The movie’s success has far surpassed industry expectations, after some pre-release projections expecting the film to gross $11 million over a total of six days.
As for Indiana Jones, the film represents yet another uphill battle for Disney to turn a profit due to its massive budget. The company has already lost more than $890 million on its last eight studio releases, a mark that could surpass the $1 billion mark since the films will head directly to the Disney + streaming service. This means that additional revenue from leasing them out to rivals — such as Netflix or Amazon — will not be available.
The final entry in the Indiana Jones franchise is likewise expected to lose money. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is reported to have a budget of $295 million before marketing, while Disney’s recent blockbuster marketing campaigns have surpassed tens-of-millions of dollars.
Disney’s latest flick will need to haul in $1 billion globally to turn a profit, which is a tall order given upcoming releases it will need to compete with.
6 thoughts on “‘Sound Of Freedom’ Beat Indiana Jones At The Box Office On July 4 by Cullen McCue”
I saw “Sound of Freedom” on the weekend. Makes some excellent revelations about the child-sex-trade industry. But it does it from the perspective of the 3rd world experience. No naming of the in-house predators we’ve all come to know and love, NOT!! I guess it went as far as it could to actually be made into a film. Up to all people to take it further.
Thing that stuck out for me is how the money in this operation can beat the money in drug-dealing. Paraphrasing one line I remember:
“You can sell a bag of cocaine one time. The child, five to ten time a day. For ten years!!
I do think this film is worth the time and will open some doors, but will those doors open to expose the predators all the way at the top? Likely not. And we know who owns Hollywood.
I have been exploring the interviews about this film which seems like the worldwide crimes against children are at least being exposed to a certain degree and the ones that get rescued in other countries are being cared for to a certain degree. That’s a start, but how will this all be directed away from the corruption at the top of the sh*t pile? Meanwhile, what are they doing to solve the problems at home? They talk about how they work with “law enforcement” to pull off their rescue operations, which tells me the system is working only as the system is designed to work. Since when does working within a system that is corrupt to the core, ever solve anything? How, without the true Law behind these “rescue operations”, will this corrupt system ever be disposed of so true justice is finally served? There is also quite a bit of talk about Ukraine and Mexico. Apparently, America is the top market for this crime?! Americans must wake up?! What governments are doing?! How will they exploit this “war that is infiltrating the United States” to erode freedom even more, while this is the perfect excuse for even more surveillance?! Ouch!
Another perspective:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8OmRle50gcp9/
She nailed it. 100%! Satanic ritual 2023 to tie their ultimate goal of digital micro-chipping, together with the Satanic ritual of allegedly finding human remains from their toy subarine, which is tied in with the disposal of the ultra-wealthy men on board the Titanic, which they must cover up at all costs. Those men, who were opposed to the creation of a US central bank did not participate in banking usury for the fortunes they made. It is all a Satanic mockery of anyone who believes any one or more, of their lies.
One thing that certainly jumped out at me in the earlier post with Jim Caviezel talking about the movie was when he said the children were treated like cows. We all know that jews call non-jews “goyim” which basically means cattle & this is fundamental in the way they view themselves as human & ALL non-jews as mere animals to be treated however they wish. In the comments on that video there was a lot of reference to the “small hats” & the “merchants” & the “people who run Hollywood” etc, etc, etc. The knowledge is out there & pops up in comments all over the place now. I’d even go as far as saying that a lot of that knowledge has such a history that it is ingrained into our very DNA & that this gets more activated, as it has done many times throughout history, as a Natural defense mechanism when the worst parasite problem on the planet starts flaring up. Think about that for a second in relation to all the widespread DNA manipulation & slaughter that is taking place on a specifically genetic level now that so many jews are in so many power positions to make that happen. The worst parasites are now even creating their own genetically engineered mini-parasite armies (mosquitoes from recent headlines) to do their dirty work! Sorry to veer off the main subject a bit but ALL of this stuff is related.
which brings me to that glitch which I learned about, here at the Trenches. The people who stood strong in their own power refused to tolerate abuse of any kind, from anyone, in any way, shape or form, under any authority other than their own, which was exquisitely articulated in the law they wrote for all individuals who refuse to be manipulated, used, abused and herded about like farm animals! Those of us who value the meaning of the glitch of 1775 which, after much resistance from said parasitic manipulators, understand the challenges it took, to form the fully ratified law of December 15, 1791. Everyone who can, must do as much as they can, to bring revival to that glitch and bring the Bill of Rights into every possible conversation. I really value your contributions to what I learn here, Ally.