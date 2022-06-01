Texas Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke Calls For Communist-Style Gun Confiscation

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Texas Democrat gubernatorial candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke called for Communist-style gun confiscation during a recent town hall in San Angelo.

“And I just took the position that may not be politically popular or maybe too honest that only should no one be able to purchase an AR-15 or an AK-47, because they’re designed to kill humans and that high-impact, high-velocity round will just tear up everything inside you. You’ll bleed out before we can get you back to life,” Beto said on May 21 at a town hall with veterans.

“But I don’t think that the people who have them right now in civilian use should be able to keep them,” he added.

Beto and Dems have made it clear they will (try) to forcibly confiscate guns from law-abiding citizens:

Let's be absolutely clear about what Beto O'Rourke and Democrats want: Forcible, door-to-door confiscation of guns by the government. https://t.co/AImPxNSe4c pic.twitter.com/NI2e03dIpX — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) May 25, 2022

This isn’t the first time Beto has threatened gun confiscation.

In 2019, Beto said during a Democrat debate, “Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15.”

