The International Fact-Checking Union (Yes That’s Real) Convenes An Emergency Meeting

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

Following Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that Facebook and Instagram will no longer defer to ‘fact checkers’ because they are too politically partisan, the International Fact-Checking Network has convened an emergency meeting, presumably to discuss their impending obsolescence

Zuckerberg put out a video noting that Meta will be switching to a ‘Community notes’ type system much like X has. He also announced that Meta intend to “restore free expression” on its platforms.

While that remains to be seen, it’s all a part of Zuckerberg’s apparent ‘awakening’ and realisation that he was being used as a tool of oppressive censorship and control by powerful elites.

In response to Zuck’s announcements, the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) has convened an emergency meeting of its members to brainstorm how it will go forward now it has lost influence over two more huge social media platforms.

FACT CHECK: Yes. there is such a thing as the International Fact-Checking Network. It’s made up of bodies like PolitiFact and Snopes, which have proven themselves to be completely partisan leftist ‘ministries of truth’, as well as legacy media outlets including the AP and Reuters who seem to spend much of their time ‘fact checking’ satirical articles.

Business Insider writer Pranav Dixit reports “The meeting is expected to draw between 80 to 100 attendees from IFCN’s network of fact-checkers, which spans 170 organizations worldwide. Not all of the attendees are Meta fact-checking partners, although many of them have a stake in the program’s future and its global implications.”

He continues, “The IFCN has long played a crucial role in Meta’s fact-checking ecosystem by accrediting organizations for Meta’s third-party program, which began in 2016 after the U.S. presidential election.”

Yeah, not any more. Because as Zuckerberg noted, they have done incredible damage to what little trust was left in Facebook, which is now basically synonymous with outright censorship and leftist political bias.

The report notes that the fact checkers received no prior warning that Zuckerberg was going down this road.

IFCN’s director, Angie Holan, admitted that the meeting has been called in response to Zuckerberg’s announcement and that her “People are upset because they saw themselves as partners in good standing with Meta, doing important work to make the platform more accurate and reliable.”

“It was never about censorship but about adding context to prevent false claims from going viral,” Holan claimed.

No one believes you anymore Angie, not even Zuckerbollocks.

Go on… fact check it.

