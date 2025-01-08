Trump Shares Video Saying Netanyahu Conned America Into War with Iraq and is Pushing War with Iran

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday shared a video of Professor Jeffrey Sachs stating that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a “dark son of a bitch” who conned America into war with Iraq and is now trying to con us into war with Iran.

“That war [with Iraq] came from Netanyahu,” Sachs says in the clip. “He’s still trying to get us to fight Iran [to] this day.”

“He’s a deep, dark son of a bitch — sorry to tell you — because he’s gotten us into endless wars,” he adds.

Frankly, I would assume Trump didn’t even watch the full video and will delete it soon but so far it’s been up on his Truth Social page for eight hours.

The video is excerpts from a Sachs’ speech and Q&A at the Cambridge Union in October, 2024.

Sachs, who himself is Jewish, also appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show last month to talk about the power of the Israel Lobby and Zionists’ plans for Greater Israel.

Trump got over $100 million for his 2024 presidential campaign from GOP megadonor Miriam Adelson and ran on giving the Israel Lobby total power over Congress, so sharing this video will no doubt ruffle some feathers.

Nonetheless, policy-wise over the past two months since winning the election, Trump through his picks, appointments and endorsements has done everything the Israel Lobby could ask for.