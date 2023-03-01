Oregon bill would pay homeless people $1,000 a month By Houston Keene

The state of Oregon is weighing a bill to give homeless and low-income people $1,000 a month in universal basic income.

The Oregon legislature is considering a bill to establish a People’s Housing Assistance Fund Demonstration Program through the state’s Department of Human Services.

Oregon’s bill is the latest in blue states looking to give handouts to people in universal basic income (UBI) programs.

According to Bill Track 50, the legislation would “provide 12 monthly payments of $1,000 to individuals who are experiencing homelessness, are at risk of homelessness, are severely rent burdened or earn at or below 60 percent of area median income.”

The bill would require a study on who is receiving the money broken down among a few demographics, including race, veteran status and risk of domestic violence.

Additionally, the bill sunsets in January 2026.

The $1,000 payments can be used at recipients’ discretion, but supporters say it will be used toward rent and other living expenses.

However, that discretion could backfire as some recipients could use the money for other costs like alcohol or drugs.

Oregon is not the first place to consider universal basic income payments.