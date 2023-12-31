⚠️WW3 ALERT⚠️
Today, Ukraine launched a missile strike, with NATO weapons (Czech), onto civilian locations, in Belgorod city center, killing 14 civilians, 2 children, and injuring over 100.
5 thoughts on “Today, Ukraine launched a missile strike, with NATO weapons (Czech), onto civilian locations, in Belgorod city center, killing 14 civilians, 2 children, and injuring over 100.”
I guess they’re saying “Happy Frikkin’ New Year.”
I can’t say if this is with Putin’s compliance or not. Is he all in for the big show or is he not fully connected? I can’t say. Billionaire rubbin’ elbows with Chabad. Either way, innocent people are being slaughtered.
What a way to echo in the New Year. Blood rituals all around. The poet Charles Bukowski said: “Sadness is caused by intelligence.” Does that make intelligence a curse? I guess it only is if we do nothing with what we know.
Some things Charles Bukowski said:
“The free soul is rare, but you know it when you see it – basically because you feel good, very good, when you are near or with them”
“Almost everybody is born a genius…”
“Censorship is the tool of those who have the need to hide actualities from themselves and from others. Their fear is only their inability to face what is real … Somewhere in their upbringing, they were shielded against the total facts of our existence. “
“I don’t like the clean-shaven boy with the necktie and the good job. I like desperate men, men with broken teeth and broken minds and broken ways. They interest me. They are full of surprises and explosions.”
“It’s possible to love a human being if you don’t know them too well.”
“You begin saving the world by saving one man at a time; all else is grandiose romanticism or politics.”
“We are here to unlearn the teachings of the church, state, and our education system.”
“We’re all going to die, all of us; what a circus! That alone should make us love each other, but it doesn’t.”
“Some people never go crazy. What truly horrible lives they must live.”
“The difference between a democracy and a dictatorship is that in a democracy you vote first and take orders later; in a dictatorship you don’t have to waste your time voting.”
“I can relax with bums because I am a bum.”
“We are here to laugh at the odds and live our lives so well that Death will tremble to take us.”
galen, you are a treasure trove of interesting knowledge, intelligence and free thought. I love learning from your work here.
Over in those countries the struggle for freedom has had their people caught in the quagmire of communism vs. socialism, captured by facism, capitalism and the military industrial complex. God knows that deep down inside, they all yearn for freedom, liberty and peace. God knows their churches are not safe any more. The old world intelligence that still exists for their good and the good of humanity in general has to be beaten out of them today like it was in the first 2 world wars. I believe that some of the intelligence that made it to the new world as well as the intelligence that already existed there approximately one century earlier, went into the fight that brought about something only free men could create. No communism. No socialism. No fascism. No capitalism. No federalism. Only law. Pure law. Freedom. Liberty. Anti-federalism! 10 simple Articles including the procedures for a free people to live and prosper. They proved that freedom and liberty is possible when that law was fully ratified by representatives of the people all across the land on December 15, 1791. The Bill of Rights belongs to the Americans who fought those isms back then even before they became known as such today. I pray to the gods of freedom and liberty that the intelligence inherent in the Bill of Rights rises again with all the necessary fire power it will take to destroy everything that has caused so much pain and misery over there and over here, in the name of everything but the Bill of Rights which they know they can not touch.
Correction: The Americans who were captured by the military industrial complex and went to other countries believing they were fighting for freedom and liberty against communism, socialism, fascism, etc., were badly deceived. Unfortunately, they were not aware that they were participating in something just as bad, if not worse. That was a very sad time in history when the Bill of Rights was being buried and hidden under the false riches of mammon.