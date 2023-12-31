⚠️WW3 ALERT⚠️

Today, Ukraine launched a missile strike, with NATO weapons (Czech), onto civilian locations, in Belgorod city center, killing 14 civilians, 2 children, and injuring over 100.

Russia have called an emergency UN Security Council meeting, and Russian officials are… pic.twitter.com/0NMXTCkcuk

— Clandestine (@WarClandestine) December 30, 2023