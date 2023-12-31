YUVAL "NOAH" HARARI
PROFESSOR OF HISTORY AT THE "HEBREW UNIVERSITY OF JERUSALEM", ISRAEL:
"Human rights are a fiction"
Do you see it yet?
It all fits in nicely doesn't it?pic.twitter.com/w8NnSkR946
Re: “Human rights is just a fictional story that we have spread around.”
Finally!! I now clearly see the actual face of THE DEVIL!!
And curse all the lesser devils who will believe this lie.
We are being coerced into surrendering our minds and disregarding our common sense. But The Bill of Rights will not let us forget that we are free. And any blockage to that is the real “fiction,” the true fantasy that some form of control can take from us what is rightfully ours.
Inalienable. Unalienable. Jew-proof!!
If they know the Bill of Rights and they violate it in spite, they may think they are above the law, but when they play with fire and it starts to catch, someone’s gonna get burned really bad. I believe the Bill of Rights is also fire proof.