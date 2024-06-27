Trans person arrested after being found with body of dead Minneapolis trans activist

By Andy Ngo and Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

A trans-identified suspect from Iowa was criminally charged on Tuesday after being found with the dead body of murdered Minneapolis transgender activist, Liara Tsai, 35. Both the victim and suspect are trans-identifying males.

Myles “Margot” G. Lewis, 32, of New Liberty, Iowa, was arrested on Saturday around 7 am after Lewis crashed into a guardrail on I-90 near Eyota, Minnesota. Authorities discovered Tsai’s dead body in Lewis’s car while responding to the crash site. Tsai was located deceased on the back seat wrapped in a bed sheet, blanket, futon-style mattress, and a tarp, police said, per the Star Tribune.



Suspect Myles “Margot” Lewis – Jail booking photos

A deputy noted that Tsai was found with a large wound to the neck near the carotid artery, and a Minneapolis police officer’s report filed that evening classified Tsai’s death as murder by a deadly weapon, such as a knife or “cutting instrument,” according to police documents.

“It was apparent [to the deputy] that the death was not a result of the traffic crash,” the complaint read.



Victim Liara Tsai – Instagram



Lewis was arrested at the scene of the crash and taken into custody. Lewis was charged with felony interference with a dead body on Tuesday in Olmsted County District Court and is being held on a $1 million bail.

Court documents do not state whether Lewis or another suspect killed Tsai, who worked as a techno-electronic DJ and was involved in Minneapolis transgender activism.

After authorities discovered Tsai’s dead body, Minneapolis police conducted a welfare check requested by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at Tsai’s home. Officers found a “scene indicating violence” at the victim’s home, according to a police statement.



Lewis reportedly refused to speak to investigators and jail staff after being booked. Lewis, who reportedly took a vow of silence, requested a sign language interpreter and only communicated via written message or hand signal communication.

Steven Seuling, who works at the Pourhouse in downtown Minneapolis, told police he had hired Tsai to play at his bar on Sunday but Tsai was a no-show. The victim reportedly told Seuling on Friday that a friend was coming to town to visit.

Lewis will appear back in court on July 5.