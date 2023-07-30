Transgender Murderer Who Killed His Two Babies Will Receive Taxpayer-Funded Breast Implants in Women’s Prison

By Cassandra MacDonald – The Gateway Pundit

Jason Michael Hann, who now goes by the name “Jessica Marie Hann,” received the death penalty in 2014 for killing his daughter Montana and son Jason — but now he is in a women’s prison and will be given taxpayer-funded breast implants because he decided he is “transgender.”

Hann killed his 10-week-old daughter Montana in 1999 and his two-month-old son Jason in 2001.

The baby’s bodies were found in storage units in Arkansas and Arizona.

“Hann was first arrested after the remains of his 10-week-old daughter, Montana, were discovered stuffed in a tupperware container in Arkansas,” Reduxx reports. “The little girl’s body was found in an advanced state of decomposition and had been abandoned onboard an RV trailer once owned by Hann after the vehicle had been repossessed and sent to auction. The buyer of the RV discovered the body in February of 2002, and called police.”

Montana had died from a fractured skull. Her tiny head was wrapped in duct tape when she was found.

The shocking discovery lead to a multi-state manhunt for the killer and his partner at the time, Krissy Werntz.

“When found, Hann and Werntz were in custody of a one-year-old child who was reportedly on the brink of death,” the Reduxx report explains. “The infant had a number of severe physical injuries, including a dozen broken ribs, retinal hemorrhaging, bleeding under the skin, and internal damage. The child was immediately placed into protective custody and given appropriate medical treatment.”

The body of his son Jason was found in a storage locker in Arkansas while he was being investigated. He was also killed by head trauma.

The report continues, “In 2019, Hann began to identify as a woman, and was transferred within one year to death row at CCWF. But after California Governor Gavin Newson signed an executive order suspending the death penalty in the state and mandating a stay on execution for all inmates on death row, Hann was allowed to move into the women’s general population after a cursory observation period.”

Now, Hann has requested, and been approved, for breast implants by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Incarcerated women’s advocate Amie Ichikawa spoke to Reduxx about the issue.

“Women in prison are now in an environment completely void of the opportunity to rehabilitate. They are in a state of constant hyper-vigilance and the long term affects have resulted in mass CPTSD symptoms,” she explains. “They are quietly watching themselves being erased while men, who have penises, get facial feminization surgeries, laser hair removal, Adams apple reductions… all paid for with your tax dollars.”