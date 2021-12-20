Former President Donald Trump and his old friend Bill O’Reilly revealed to an audience before them that they were both triple-vaccinated, which was received by a smattering of boos. Or at least the reaction of the crowd was enough to get both Trump and O’Reilly to react, in a laughing matter.
The 45th president and former Fox News prime time star spent the past two weeks engaged in something called the “History Tour” — a series of conversations in arenas across the nation. Last night during the tour’s final show in Dallas, both revealed that they had received the vaccine booster shot, a clip of which was shared by O’Reilly’s “No Spin News” Twitter account:
“Don’t!” Trump said when the revelation was met with boos. “It’s a very tiny group of them.”
Moments before, Trump made a strong appeal to the crowd to support vaccination efforts.
“We did something that was historic. We saved tens of millions of lives worldwide — we together, all of us,” Trump said. “We got a vaccine done in less than nine months. It was supposed to take from five to 12 years. Because of that vaccine, millions and millions of people — I think this would have been like the Spanish flu of 1917 where up to 100 million people died. This was going to ravage the country far beyond what it is right now.”
“Take credit for it. Take credit for it,” Trump continued. “You’re playing right into their hands [when you doubt the vaccine].”
Bill O’Reilly should be lauded for his asking a question that many in conservative media circles cower from for fear of offending or even losing, an audience that is virulently against the anti-virus inoculation. And kudos to the former president for not pussy-footing around in answering, and receiving the smattering of boos with some grace and laughter.
That said … who boos someone getting vaccinated? What the hell is wrong with these people?
6 thoughts on “Trump and O’Reilly Reveal They Received Vaccine Boosters — And Get Booed By Audience”
King Of The Vaccine doesn’t like to be unpopular. Get used to it, King Of Poison.
.
He is unbelievable, people are dying and being maimed and he still has to pat himself on the back. Too bad.
“That said … who boos someone getting vaccinated? What the hell is wrong with these people?“
Really? Is he serious? I hope Colby is joking. Otherwise, he’s a complete ass.
So the King Cheeto got boosted (shhh it’s a lie shhh back to sleeeeep)
BFD
FJB
FDT
Fthem all infact
Makes zero difference to my choices
Who asked ya!
If I recall my source correctly, it was Eustace Mullins’ audio book, “Murder by Injection”, where I learned that the Spanish Flu happened after the WWI soldiers were heavily vaccinated, and everyone was popping asprins, the new pill on the market. Make along story short, they were POISONED! After the war, which ended earlier than expected, the mass vaccination campaign ramped up even more because they needed to get rid of the surplus! The people at home were sold vaccinations to immunize themselves against “diseases” their loved ones were carrying home from the war. It was the unvaccinated who took care of the sick and dying, and not one of them got sick, nor did they die of the Spanish Flu. The Rockerfellers were behind this crime. They needed to shift the blame away from their snake oil syndicate, so they gave their crime a name, to blame it on Europe. They called it the Spanish Flu and laughed all the way to the bank as their allopathic industry grew, the people bought into it and paid the ultimate price for it!
Such history … and so few of the necessary ones removed from humanity time and time over
You’d think we’d have figured it out by now to a much larger scale
Or have we , and it’s just going to take that right shot to get it all underway ?